Dhanush to sport two looks in D47 helmed by Arun Matheswaran

Chennai :

A few days ago, Dhanush took to social media to announce that his 47th film will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran of Rocky fame. It is to be noted that the director is now working on Saani Kaayidham that marks Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan’s acting debut. The latest exclusive update is that the preliminary work of D47 is underway and the principal photography is all set to commence soon. A source in the know told DT Next, “Dhanush will sport two different looks in the film that is set in the backdrop of 1940s. He plays a gangster in the project. The sketches of his looks were recently completed and the photo session will take place soon at a city studio.”





Currently Dhanush is in Hyderabad, shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi directed by Sekhar Kammula. The actor also awaits the release of Maaran directed by Karthick Naren.



