'Safety at forefront': Ajith Kumar's Valimai postponed due to Covid spike

Chennai :

The much-awaited release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai has been postponed due to steep rise in Covid cases and lockdown restrictions in Tamil Nadu. Producer Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to make this announcement.





"Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships and successfully complete the dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audience have always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in Covid cases across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the film authorities. we have decided to postpone the release of our film 'Valimai' until the situation normalises," he said.













"Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon," he added.





With this, Valimai joins the list of January films that have been pushed to later dates. 'Valimai', produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, has been written and directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh, among others. The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music and a strong technical team.





Read more: Tamil Nadu theatre owners baffled as uncertainty looms over Pongal releases



