A brilliant ‘all-round’ display by Ranveer in 83, Sachin tweeted

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh starred as iconic cricketer Kapil Dev in the recently released sports biopic ‘83’. In a win for the actor, he was praised by another cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar.

In a recently released sports biopic '83' Ranveer Singh starred as cricketer Kapil Dev. To praise the efforts of the movie, Sachin Tendulkar praised his saying, “A brilliant ‘all-round.’ Really soaked in all the @kapildev paaji traits to make us reminisce the iconic moments of our first-ever World Cup victory. I know the win really inspired the little boy,” Tendulkar tweeted.


Raneer Singh retweeted for the post and wrote: “And that little boy went on to inspire generations! Thank you Master! This means everything!”
The movie ‘83’, directed by Kabir Khan, its about the story of Indian team took the cup of Cricket World Cup in 1983 by beating champions West Indies.

