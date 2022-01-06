Vikram wraps up his shoot for 'Cobra'

Chennai :

Actor Vikram has completed shooting for director Ajay Gnanamuthu's action thriller 'Cobra'.





Director Ajay took to social media to make the announcement.





He said, "Woah!! Finally, Chiyaan Vikram sir wraps up his shoot for Cobra. What a magical experience this has been!! Loved working with you sir. You are for sure an acting monster! Shall keep these memories very close to my heart."





The reason why the director said "finally" was because Vikram was supposed to have completed his portions in December itself. However, the actor tested positive for Covid and as a result, had to isolate himself. Had Vikram not been affected by Covid, the team would have wrapped up the film's shoot by December 18.





The film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan.



