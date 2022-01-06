Lawrence’s Durga marks stunt choreographers Anbariv’s debut

Chennai :

In a surprising announcement made on Wednesday, National award-winning choreographers duo Anbariv was named as the directors of Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Durga. Raghava Lawrence took to Twitter to make this announcement on Wednesday.





He wrote: “I’m so happy and proud to introduce our renowned stunt masters ‘Anbariv’ as directors of ‘Durga’ movie under Ragavndra Production! It’s going to be a power-packed film! Need all your blessings!” (sic). Produced by Raghava Lawrence himself under his banner Ragavandra Productions, the film is touted to be a horror comedy. The project was unveiled with the title along with a first-look poster. Sources say that the film will go on floors soon and an official announcement on rest of the cast and crew will be made soon.

























