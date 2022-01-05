Tamil Nadu theatre owners baffled as uncertainty looms over Pongal releases

Chennai :

Due to the surge in Omicron cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday imposed new restrictions that included night curfews (10 pm-5 am) and full lockdown on Sundays. Apart from that, theatres will operate at 50 per cent occupancy until further notice. Anticipating the situation, several biggies like RRR and Radhe Shyam chose to opt-out of the January race.

However, the makers of Valimai remained tight-lipped about their decision of the film's release. When we contacted veteran distributor-exhibitor and theatre owner Tirupur Subramaniam, he said, "We are not sure if Valimai will release on Pongal. The state government has imposed new restrictions only a few hours ago and we haven't heard from the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor on his decision. We will hear from him on Thursday or Friday."

Vishal Krishna too announced that his film Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is being planned to release for Pongal. "The film is complete and we are good to release it for Pongal. We are just monitoring the situation," Vishal Film Factory told DT Next. Radhe Shyam is said to have been pushed to March while RRR is speculated to have fixed a date in April for release