Chris Evans in talks to play musical star Gene Kelly in film

Hollywood star Chris Evans is in talks to step into the shoes of legendary actor Gene Kelly in a developing film project.

The upcoming movie is produced by John Logan, variety.com has confirmed.

According to a source close to the project, the untitled film is based on Evans' original idea in which a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in the 1950s finds an imaginary friend in Kelly while working on his newest film. Kelly is best known today for his performances in films such as 'Cover Girl', 'Anchors Aweigh', for which he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor; 'On the Town', 'An American in Paris', 'Singin' in the Rain', 'Brigadoon' and 'It's Always Fair Weather'.

Though a studio is not yet attached to the project, Evans is set to produce the film alongside Logan, who is also writing the script. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will produce through their company T-Street Productions, as will Mark Kassen.

Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has a stacked 2022 ahead of him. His current projects include the animated film 'Lightyear', in which he voices iconic 'Toy Story' character Buzz Lightyear.

He is also starring in 'The Gray Man', the Russo Brothers' latest directorial effort about a former CIA agent-turned-fugitive (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted down by his former colleague (Evans). Ana de Armas, Dhanush, Michael Gandolfini, Rege-Jean Page and Billy Bob Thornton round out the film's cast.