Trailer of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' released

Chennai :

Prime Video on Tuesday released the trailer of its upcoming Tamil series 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa', an anthology of five stories, that is scheduled to release on January 14.





'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa' has been developed as five standalone episodes woven together by the commonality of the constraints and challenges faced by the characters of the stories in the second lockdown of the Covid pandemic.





All five stories - 'Mugakavasa Mutham', 'Loners', 'Mouname Paarvayaai', 'Nizhal Tharum Idham' and 'The Mask' - not only showcase the spirit of resilience of the characters while highlighting the melancholic mood but also offer a glimmer of hope.





Balaji Mohan, director of 'Mugakavasa Mutham', said, "'Mugakavasa Mutham' weaves together two of the most basic emotions of love and longing that were marred in the pandemic. Through Gouri and Teejay's characters, we have attempted to show that love finds a way even in tough times and that we just need to keep the faith. It's a story that young people across the globe will relate to and I am looking forward to receiving the audience's reactions after the premiere on Prime Video."





Halitha Shameem, director of 'Loners', shared, "My story is about how the pandemic and lockdown pushed us to find connections and support at the most unexpected places. It's also about staying afloat especially when alone. 'Loners' brings together two wonderful actors Lijomol Jose and Arjun Das, and is bound to tug at the audience's heartstrings."





Madhumita, director of 'Mouname Paarvayaai', said, "In these two years of lockdowns and isolation, we've been given an opportunity to evaluate and re-evaluate our perspective on relationships. This film is my take on the relationship between a middle-aged couple, portrayed by Nadiya Moidu and Joju George, living by themselves. The people behind the voice tend to fade to the background as life's everyday drudgery takes forefront. What do we do then, when this certainty is confronted by an uncertain future?"





Richard Anthony, director of 'Nizhal Tharum Idham', said, "Aishwarya's story is about how the pandemic becomes the backdrop for her character as she goes on an inward journey and deals with the ups and downs of that emotional rollercoaster. These turbulent times have been quite hard on many and I am certain that the audiences will feel her sentiments very closely. "





Surya Krishna, director of 'The Mask', shared, "In 'The Mask', I have highlighted that the pandemic put us in unique situations and, sometimes, it inadvertently helped us in more than one way, at least that's how the movie wants to manifest itself to build hope amidst the situation. Sananth and Dhilip's characters also have an out-of-the-blue rendezvous, experience emotions that are an outcome of this Covid and figure out a way through it."