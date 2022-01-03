Vignesh Shivan's latest post hints at a February wedding

Chennai :

The couple has now and then been teasing their fans with posts that indicate a wedding that would take place anytime soon. However, they have been sticking to living together since 2015. In one of his latest posts, in which he is seen posing with Nayanthara in Dubai on New Year's Day, he captioned it as, "Who are planning for a wedding on February 22, 2022? I wouldn't want to miss that date."















This post, which is probably a tease sparked their wedding rumours yet again. Sources in tinseltown ruled out the possibilites of the couple locking February 22 as their wedding date and said that they would be making an official announcement once they decide on the date.





Currently, Vignesh and Nayan are awaiting the release of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal that also has Vijay Sethupathu and Samantha in lead roles. The couple who is vacationing in Dubai is setting serious couple goals with their latest pictures.

As each year passes by, fans of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been constantly asking them about their wedding date.