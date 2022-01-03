Kunchacko Boban fondly remembers dad on birthday, pens heart-touching post

Chennai :

Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban on Monday fondly remembered his late father and his valuable guidance on the occasion of the latter's birthday.





Taking to social media, Kunchacko Boban said, "Happy Birthday Appa… Wishing you this year is a bit special. From a boy who was hard bent against being a part of movies in any form to a man who can't live a moment without it because of the passion for movies!!!









"From a boy who didn't think of even surviving for a year in movies…to a man completing 25 years in movies!!!





"From a boy who detested the name Udaya…to the man who is producing his second movie under the banner!!! Appa, you instilled in me the love and passion for acting and movies, without me even knowing about it.





"Whatever I have learned and earned is from the basics that was taught by you. And am still learning from you about movies,about friendship,about love and about life!





"Show me the light from up there during the darkest hours and shower me the blessings to surge ahead. All love from here to there...Umma"