AR Rahman, Keerthy on board for Udhay’s film with Mari Selvaraj

Chennai :

In September, actors Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu were added to the cast. While there was no information on the female lead and the music director, the exclusive update we have is that AR Rahman has been finalised as the film’s music director while the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been confirmed to play the female lead.





“This is probably Udhayanidhi’s last movie of his career and he wants to go all guns blazing. Having made his debut under his home banner with Ok Ok, he wants to end his career on a high. Hence, the movie is being made on a grand scale. The shooting will begin in January,” said a source close to the movie unit.





Theni Eswar, who worked with Mari Selvaraj in Karnan will be collaborating yet again as the cameraman for the untitled project. Udhayanidhi currently has Kannai Nambathey, Nenjuku Needhi and an untitled Magizh Thirumeni project in his pipeline.