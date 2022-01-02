Chiranjeevi doesn't like being called Telugu 'industry head'

Hyderabad :

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi attended a charity event on Sunday and as the 'Acharya' actor addressed the gathering at the event, he stated that he no longer wants to be addressed as the 'industry head'.





The actor said, "Please do not call me the 'industry head' anymore."





"I will be there for my movie industry people. But, I do not want these titles anymore. I think it is better to be a responsible person than to be called a bigwig."





Chiranjeevi also conveyed that he will continue to do the good work, even without titles, as those titles aren't that significant to him anymore.





Chiranjeevi has been one of the first people to respond to any kind of difficulties that hit the Telugu film industry workers.





Even in recent times, the ticket price issue was taken to Chiranjeevi, while he tried to communicate regarding the same with the Andhra Pradesh government.





While the MAA elections had seen attempts to drag Chiranjeevi into murky issues, he never responded to those comments, which underlines his immense respect towards the industry.





Now that Chiranjeevi has suggested not to call him the head of the industry, some of his co-stars think the actor seems to have been hurt by the happenings in Tollywood and hence does not want to interfere with these issues.





On the work front, Chiranjeevi is looking forward to the grand release of 'Acharya', in which he shares the screen space with his son Ram Charan.





Also, Chiranjeevi's mega action entertainer 'Bholaa Shankar' is being directed by Meher Ramesh, while he is to start shooting for 'Godfather', a film by Mohan Raja.