Gautham Karthik, Parthiban-starrer 'Yudha Saththam' to release on Jan 26

Chennai :

Director S. Ezhil's action thriller 'Yudha Saththam', which features actors Gautham Karthik and Parthiban in the lead, will release on January 26 this year.





The story of the film is by writer Rajesh Kumar, who is known for his gripping crime novels.





Interestingly, this will is the first time that director Ezhil has directed a full-fledged action thriller.





Produced by D. Vijayakumaran, the film features Sai Priya, Manobala, Vaiyapuri, Roboshankar and Kumki Ashwin among others.





Music for the film is by National Award-winning music composer D. Imman and cinematography is by R.B. Gurudev.