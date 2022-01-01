Sivakarthikeyan teams up with 'Jathi Ratnalu' director for new movie

Tentatively titled ''SK20'', the film will be shot in Tamil and Telugu and is said to be a fun-filled entertainer. Sivakarthikeyan, best known for movies such as ''Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga'', ''Ethir Neechal'', ''3'' and ''Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam'', shared the news of the new movie in a post on Twitter.
Very happy to join with @AsianSuniel sir @SBDaggubati sir & my frnd @iamarunviswa for #SK20 ,directed by my fav @anudeepfilm & music by @MusicThaman bro😊— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 1, 2022
A fun-filled entertainer on the way👍❤️#NarayanDasNarang@SVCLLP@SureshProdns#PuskurRamMohanRao@ShanthiTalkiespic.twitter.com/3g5sjGCePH
