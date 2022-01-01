Biggies RRR, Radhe Shyam, Valimai to be postponed, official announcement soon

Chennai :

According to sources Rajamouli's RRR that has Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles will be pushed to April while makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam that was due for a January 14 release are contemplating about postponing the release date.





The latest we hear is that Ajith's pan-Indian release Valimai is also likely to stall the release date, which is currently slated for January 13.





However, on January 1 other films announced its release dates. Vishal's Veeramae Vaagai Soodum released a poster saying that the film will hit the screens on January 26 thus locking horns with Vijay Antony's Thamizharasan.





The postponement of these biggies will impact the release of other big movies scheduled to release later this year. We will have to wait and watch what the makers have to say.