Ilayaraja wishes Happy New Year to fans in music video

Published: Dec 31,202102:14 PM by Online Desk

The video is currently going viral on social media.

Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
Chennai:
Maestro Ilayaraja took to his Twitter handle and posted a video wishing his fans a Happy New Year

As he rides in the car, he sang the song 'Ilamai Ido Ido'.  It's been almost 40 years since that song was released, which got featured in the movie Sakalakala Vallavan.  

"Stay young as always," commented one of the users.

Despite his age, the childishness in him has caused resilience among the fans. The video is currently going viral on social media.




