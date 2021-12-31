Guru Somasundaram roped in for Indian 2

Chennai :

Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2 is likely to resume in the second quarter of 2022. There are a few changes to the cast of the film. While we hear that Kajal Aggarwal is likely to be replaced by Trisha Krishnan or Tamannaah, the latest addition to the cast is actor Guru Somasundaram.





While there is no clarity on his role, we hear that the actor will join the film as soon as the shoot resumes. Guru Somasundaram is known for his roles in Aaranya Kaandam, Joker and Kuttrame Thandanai among others. Meanwhile, the shoot of Indian 2 came to a halt in February 2020 after a crane collapsed on the sets and killed three people. Sixty percent of the filming is complete and the film will aim for a theatrical release in April 2023.



