HC moved against release of Atharva’s Kuruthi Aattam

Chennai :

A film producer has approached the Madras High Court challenging the release of actor Atharva Murali’s latest Kuruthi Aattaam alleging that its producer has failed to settle Rs 1.94 crore.





Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, on hearing the plea by S Haribaskar, managing partner of Flying Horse Pictures, posted the matter to January 3, 2022, for further hearings.





The petitioner alleged that when he produced Irandaam Kuthu, T Muruganantham, designated partner, Rockfort Films Entertainment LLP, entered into an agreement with him to get the distribution and exhibition rights of Irandam Kuthu in Tamil and Telugu.





“As per the agreement, Muruganantham had to pay Rs 4.85 crore. However, he did not pay the full amount and Rs 1.94 crore, including 24 per cent interest is pending. We have come to the court for a direction to settle the pending dues before the release of Kuruthi Aattam,” the petitioner said in his affidavit.





The respondent informed the court that they have not decided the release date, On recording the submissions, the judge posted the matter to January 3.