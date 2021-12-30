Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Karan Johar appeals to Delhi govt to allow cinema halls to operate

Published: Dec 30,202109:06 PM by ANI

Filmmaker Karan Johar has requested the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate that are closed after the restrictions under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) were imposed due to surging COVID-19 cases.

"We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings. @LtGovDelhi @ArvindKejriwal @OfficeOfDyCM #cinemasaresafe," Karan wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Karan's tweet comes days after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. A day ago, actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon backed the Multiplex Association of India's plea to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider the new rules and allow the operation of theatres with proper guidelines and protocols in place.

