Tanya Ravichandran to reprise Manju Warrier’s role in Lucifer Telugu version

Chennai :

A few months ago, the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer with Chiranjeevi in the lead role went on floors. The project is helmed by Mohan Raja with Thaman composing the music for the project.





The exclusive update is that actress Tanya Ravichandran has been roped in to reprise Manju Warrier’s character in the Telugu version.





“Manju Warrier played the role of Priya Ramdas, the daughter of PK Ramdra (played by Sachin Khedekar). Tanya was approached to play Priya’s role in the Telugu version for which she has been shooting in full swing,” said a source in the know to DT Next.





The actress has also been simultaneously shooting for her other projects in Tamil. “She has allocated minor chunks of dates each month for Lucifer Telugu and is also focusing on other films in her kitty.”





Tanya currently has Maayon with Sibi Sathyaraj, Nenjuku Needhi with Udhayanidhi Stalin, and an untitled murder mystery with director SR Prabhakaran in which she plays a cop.