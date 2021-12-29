I could see my mom through Amala’s eyes: Shree Karthick

Chennai :

The teaser of Sharwanand’s Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Kanam/Oke Oka Jeevitham is all set to drop in a few hours. The movie is directed by Shree Karthick and produced by SR Prabhu’s Dream Warrior Pictures.





“The teaser will be tightly packed and will be a mixed bag of whatever the film has and whatever the audience needs to know about the film in a crisp manner,” Shree Karthick tells DT Next.





Sharwanand and Shree Karthick from the shooting location





The film that has Ritu Varma playing the female lead, marks the comeback of Amala Akkineni to showbiz after 28 years. “The film is an emotional roller coaster that also has a sci-fi plot to it that has Nassar sir playing an important role. This will be one of his best roles after Baahubali and I can’t wait to see his fans’ reaction,” he said.





On penning a script based on mother-son emotions, Karthick opens up, “I lost my mom a few years ago to breast cancer and that is the starting point for me to start penning Kanam. I narrated the script to Amala ma’am and she said she would be a part of the film not because she wanted to make a comeback but she liked the story.” The film is also Sharwanand’s Tamil film in six years. “He wanted to be a part of a straight Tamil film. This will give him the pedestal that Engeyum Eppodhum gave him. We shot Telugu and Tamil scenes back-to-back,” he concludes. Kanam also has Sathish and Ramesh Thilak in important roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music while Sujith Sarang has operated the camera.