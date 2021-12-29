Photographer honours his mother’s work through a photo series

Chennai :

Thirumaayi, a fish seller from Madurai, never took a break in her life. Along with her husband, she has been selling fish to raise money for the family. Because of her hard work, her son Palani Kumar has become a well-known photographer today.





To honor his mother’s work, the photographer is creating a photo series showcasing his mother’s daily routine. “My mother sacrificed a lot for the family. She has been working without any complaints from a young age. Whatever achievements I have accomplished today are because of her. Until last year, my mother was the only breadwinner in the family; I was still a struggling photographer. Last year onwards, I started getting a steady income. I wanted to honour my mother through a visual medium. I am doing a photo series capturing her daily routine — from the moment she gets up, finishing her house chores, running to the fish market and then to the stall,” says Palani Kumar.





Another picture from the photo series by Palani Kumar





He began his photography journey by taking pictures of his parents. “A few years ago, when my mother fell ill, she took a break from work. Otherwise, she is always active throughout the month selling fish from her stall. Every time I visit her, I go along with her taking pictures. In this process, I got to hear stories of other vendors’ labour and hard work.”