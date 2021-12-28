'Ullam Urugudhaiya' lyric video from Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' gets a million views

Chennai :

Titled 'Ullam Urugudhaiya', the song has been sung by Pradeep Kumar, Vandana Srinivasan and Brindha Manickavasakan and penned by Yugabharathi.





The number, music for which has been scored by D. Imman, received over 100,000 likes on YouTube.





Sources close to director Pandiraj, who is known for making light-hearted family entertainers, say that he has come up with an explosive action entertainer in 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', which has been produced by Sun Pictures.





The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is scheduled to hit screens on February 4 next year.



