Mahesh Babu shares a glimpse of his productive Monday in Dubai

Dubai :

"Work and chill... productive afternoon with the team!! #TrivikramSrinivas @vamsi84 @MusicThaman #Dubai," he captioned the image. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai to celbrate New Year with his family there. Srinivas, Shivakumar and Suryadevara went all the way to Dubai to meet Mahesh Babu and discuss about the film.





The movie will go on floors after completion of Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.