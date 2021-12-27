Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday

Mumbai :

She wrote on the picture, "@beingsalmankhan the Happiest birthday to u May all the love light and brilliance u have be with you forever (sic)."





Katrina and Salman have shared a good equation over the years and have worked together in many films like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Bharat', 'Partner' and 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?'.





Earlier, ahead of his birthday, Salman was rushed to a hospital after he was bitten by a snake. However, the actor was discharged from the hospital after a few hours as the snake wasn't venomous. The actor even greeted the media outside his Panvel farmhouse after making a recovery.