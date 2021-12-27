Music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

Chennai :

In an interaction, he said, “My target was only to be a musician which is why I refused a few acting offers initially. But the pandemic has changed my perception. It got me thinking and I wanted to try everything that I am good at. So very soon I will make my debut as an actor. Work for that has already begun.”





The music director was visibly pleased with the success of Pushpa’s songs in all the five languages that the movie was released in. “I am really happy and excited. The effort that went into all the songs has really paid off. It almost took me one month to complete each and every song in the film. I meticulously selected the singers to suit a particular language. In fact, Andrea Jeremiah who sang the Oo Solriya song in Tamil was busy shooting. She took permission from the shoot and sang the song. I am thankful to all the singers and lyricists who cooperated well. Sid Sriram was excited to sing Srivalli as he felt this was something new to him. All five songs look more authentic in their respective languages. We were clear that this is not a dubbing film, but a pan-Indian flick and we wanted the quality to be on par with it,” he added.





To another question on how he handled success, Devi Sri Prasad said, “Whether it is success or failure, I always take it to my heart and not to the mind. We put in the same effort for all songs and some of them become hits and others do not. We will have to be prepared for both. What is important is the hard work and consistency.”