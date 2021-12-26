Renowned playback singer Manika Vinayagam, 73 dies of cardiac arrest in Chennai

Chennai :

Popular playback singer and actor Manika Vinayagam passed away in Chennai today due to ill health. He is 73. He is the youngest son of the famous Bharatanatyam teacher Vazhuvoor B. Ramiah Pillai. He has sung over 800 songs in various languages ​​including Tamil and has acted in character roles in various films.





His performance as actor Dhanush's father in the film Thiruda Thirudi was well received. Following that, Manikka Vinayagam has acted in various films including Dil, Yutham Chey and Vettaikaran. Moviegoers and fans are mourning his passing.