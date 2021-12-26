Rajinikanth praises Rocky team after watching special screening

Chennai :

"Our beloved SuperStar Rajinikanth Sir watched #Rocky and he loved the film and our star performers #Bharathiraja Sir and #Vasanth Ravi's power-packed performances!!," tweeted Rowdy Pictures.





In a subsequent tweet, Director Vignesh Sivan tweeted, "Got a call from #Thalaivar @rajinikanth. His appreciation for me & Nayan for presenting #Rocky his words about the film are still ringing in my ears! This gesture of #Thalaivar gives us so much confidence. This gesture of #Thalaivar gives us so much confidence. The feeling is just unexplainable. JobWellDone."





Rocky is a Tamil-language film released in theatres on Thursday (23rd December), directed by Arun Matheswaran starring Vasanth Ravi and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. The film was opened with a positive response.



