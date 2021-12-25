Ariana Grande deletes Twitter account, remains active on Instagram

Washington :

According to People Magazine, Grande's name began trending on the social media platform on Friday afternoon when her followers realised her account "doesn't exist," according to Twitter. Fans questioned what the reason for Grande's sudden dismissal was. Some wondered if cyberbullying could be the culprit, or whether Grande wants a fresh social media feed to announce a new project. Whatever the reason, it appears she won't be sending out any updates via Twitter anytime soon.





'The Voice' coach's social media presence isn't entirely gone, though. Grande has been active on her Instagram account. She shared promotional posts for the Netflix film 'Don't Look Up'. In addition, Grande posted a Christmas Eve wish to her followers. "Merry : )" she wrote on a video of the sky, which featured no sound. "Be safe I love you" she ended the note.





Grande had a busy 2021. She appeared for her first season as a judge on 'The Voice', which aired its season 26 finale on December 14. Grande also tied the knot with Los Angeles luxury realtor Dalton Gomez in May. She has also launched a beauty line.