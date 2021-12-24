Rocky review: A brilliantly made brutal drama driven by sentiments

Chennai :

Cast : Bharathiraja Raveena Ravi Vasanth Ravi

Production : Rowdy Pictures ,RA Studios

Director : Arun Matheswaran

Music Director : Darbuka Siva





Synopsis: After 17 years of imprisonment, Rocky goes in search of his sister (Amudha), while his old boss Manimaran continues to chase him for old deeds.





Rating: 4/5





Actor Vasanth Ravi has justified the pause between his second movie and aesthetically-made debut Taramani. This Tarantino-styled (with 6 chapters) revenge drama revolves around the Rocky’s (Vasanth Ravi) quest of his sister Amutha (Raveena Ravi) followed by his gruesome battle with Manimaran (Bharathi Raja).





Vasanth Ravi fit himself in the world of Rocky and made sure the director’s vision of showing the emptiness, regrets, guilt of Rocky’s life was on point.





Raveena Ravi’s single shots reflects a typical sister in every household and bridges the sentiments in the limited screen space.





The commanding Bharathi Raja steals the show with his dedicated performance as Manimaran. The old gangster never loses his God posture and glorious evil when it comes to avenging.





The plot contains several cleverly-woven philosophies and mythologies that are infused with the characters.





“Kaalam oru Throgi , Padupaavi , Pisunari" explains the imprisonment of both the characters Rocky and Manimaran, who are stuck in their own tragedies.





Cinematographer Shreyas Krishna has packaged the brutal drama aesthetically with the wider geographical shots. The black and white portions bring a sense of relaxation, helping to move back and forth in the non linear narrative. Sound designs are micro-detailed and Darbuka Siva's drum rolls gives a pump whenever required.





The time taken to set up the characters and the locale may look like a drag, which is compensated with a racy second half.





To conclude, Rocky is a must watch emotionally driven film of bloodshed, revenge and philosophy.