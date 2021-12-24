Fri, Dec 24, 2021

Actor Vijay's Greener India post hits half-million likes on Twitter, fans celebrate

Published: Dec 24,202108:44 PM by Online Desk

Actor Vijay's Greener India post has garnered a whopping 5 lakh likes on Twitter. It is said that Vijay is the first Indian actor to hit the feat on the microblogging platform.

Actor Vijay planting a tree sapling (Source: Twitter)
Chennai:
In August, Vijay took to Twitter to share photographs of himself planting a tree sapling at his Neelankarai house. In the photos, he was seen holding a sapling in his hand and planting them. Vijay also thanked Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for nominating him. "This is for you  @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe," the tweet read.

Moments later, #HalfMILLIONLikesForVIJAY started trending with fans celebrating the feat on the platform. "Another day Another record! King of Kollywood," tweeted one of the fans.

