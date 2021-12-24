Actor Vijay's Greener India post hits half-million likes on Twitter, fans celebrate

Chennai :

In August, Vijay took to Twitter to share photographs of himself planting a tree sapling at his Neelankarai house. In the photos, he was seen holding a sapling in his hand and planting them. Vijay also thanked Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for nominating him. "This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe," the tweet read.



This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafepic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Moments later, #HalfMILLIONLikesForVIJAY started trending with fans celebrating the feat on the platform. "Another day Another record! King of Kollywood," tweeted one of the fans.