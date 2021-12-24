Actor Dhanush's next with director Arun Matheswaran

Chennai :

National Award winner Dhanush on Friday announced he is teaming up with Rocky helmer Arun Matheswaran for a film. Speculation was rife in the media over the actor's collaboration with the director, which he put to rest via a post on Twitter.

"Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran's next directorial. More details soon. Om Namashivaaya," Dhanush wrote on the microblogging site.

Replying to his tweet, the filmmaker said he is honoured to direct Dhanush, in what will be his third film.