Fans thrilled after Yuvan shares pic with actor Vijay

Chennai :

Minutes after he posted the picture, fans speculated their collaboration in the actor's next.

Hashtags like #Thalapathy67, #Thalapathy68 and #Yuvan were trending on Twitter.





Although acclaimed music composer Yuvan has composed music for a number of films, he has only worked with Thalapathy Vijay once in his almost two-decade career. Yuvan Shankar Raja created the soundtrack for Vijay's 2003 film 'Pudhiya Geethai,' directed by KP Jagan, which remains Vijay's only collaboration with Yuvan to date.





Ace-director of the Telugu film industry Vamshi Paidipally has made it official that he would join hands with Vijay for his next. Thaman is likely to score music for the film.























