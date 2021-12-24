Deepika visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for '83'

Mumbai :

The actress sought Lord Ganesha's blessings for the much-anticipated film. Dressed in an ethnic traditional attire, Deepika was escorted to the temple amid tight security.





The actress makes it a point to visit the revered temple before the release of her films. This time, too, it was not any different. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role of Kapil Dev, the cricket legend who pumped up the 1983 squad to clinch the World Cup.





Earlier, during the film's screening in Mumbai, the actress stole the show in her stunning evening gown paired with a matching diamond necklace.





The film presents a dramatised version of what happened behind the scenes at the 1983 World Cup. It traces the journey of a team that rose from being rank underdogs to becoming world champions, paving the way for the coming generations of cricketers and changing the face of Indian cricket forever.