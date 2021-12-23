Sonu Sood goes into action mode with 'Fateh'

Mumbai :

The film, touted to be inspired by real-life incidents, will see the actor pulling off high-octane action sequences in a cinematic universe.





Sonu, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop movie 'Simmba', said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."





The film will be produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions. Commenting on the development, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, "Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year has made him a true hero. I'm sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone."





The film is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.