Oscars 2022: ‘Writing With Fire’ advances

Director Rintu Thomas says it is a great moment for the country and her team after the Indian documentary feature Writing With Fire advanced to the next level in the documentary feature category at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

Representative image