Working in Marakkar was like attending a film school: Komal Sharma

Actress Komal Sharma, who played Puthumana Thampuratti in one of India’s biggest films Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham says that the film has helped her evolved as an actor to a great extent. “I was blank when I entered the sets of the movie. I followed Priyan sir’s instruction and ensured that I am on the same page to what he has envisioned for the movie. As we wrapped up the film I was a different artiste altogether. If an actor could evolve so much in one film, Marakkar is certainly one of the very few films that would help them achieve it,” she says. The actress, who plays the wife to Arjun Sarja in the movie says that the presence of veterans like Mohanlal, Arjun and Prabhu had quite a few takeaways. “These are the people who I grew up watching. To share screen space with them was like attending a film school every moment. This has only put me on another pedestal,” she adds.





Komal Sharma is now shooting for a couple of Tamil projects. “I am playing one of the leads in Arun Vaidhyanathan’s Shot Boot 3. It is a kids film in which I co-star alongside Venkat Prabhu and Sneha. I also have yet another film with Samuthirkani that is untitled,” tells the actress. After Hungama 2, she tells us that she is on the verge of finalising another film in Hindi again. “I enjoy working across languages. However, with the boom of OTT, people get a chance to watch films across language. So, it’s the variety that matters,” she concludes.