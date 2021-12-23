Makers of Radhe Shyam plan massive event with 40,000 fans

Chennai :

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam are gearing up for its release in January with plans for a big fan event with nearly 40,000 fans in attendance at Ramoji Rao Film City.





Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is as an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest. “Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event,” an official source confirmed. Radhe Shyam is a pan-India movie shot in multiple languages. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’, a UV Creations production. The epic love story is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and it releases on January 14.