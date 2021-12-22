Tushar Dalvi: Difficult times are sometimes a blessing in disguise

Mumbai :

Actor Tushar Dalvi, who portrays the role of Sai Baba in 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi', feels that hard times are sometimes a blessing in disguise.





Sharing his thoughts, Tushar says: "What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise. I feel careful scrutiny of any situation will make one discover the hidden blessing. Also, positivity lies in the eyes of the beholder and if one continues to see situations in a positive light, life will become peaceful. Everything happens for one's own good."





This thought resonates well with the current track of the show that revolves around villagers who are facing a hard time due to an officer who is causing a lot of trouble.





He adds: "This is the reason our forefathers always asked us to look at the positive side of everything and never to curse any situation or event. Have faith, take any hardship or complexity of your life as a challenge and believe that something better will come out of it. Because, when you focus on your blessings, God makes sure that you are always blessed in abundance."





'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.