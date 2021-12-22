Pallavi Joshi's motion poster from 'The Kashmir Files' piques interest

Mumbai :

After the launch of motion posters of Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the makers of 'The Kashmir Files' have released another motion poster of Pallavi Joshi, who will be seen essaying the role of Professor Radhika Menon.





In the motion poster, the character is controversially heard saying, "Kashmir has never been an integral part of India and this is a historical fact. Agar India Britain se apni Independence ke liye lad sakti hai toh Kashmir kyun nahi?"





'The Kashmir Files' is based on a true story of genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community. It portrays their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma and presents eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The research for the film has been done based on video interviews of the first generation victims, who had to leave the state in a mass exodus.





Pallavi's character of professor Radhika Menon motivates her students to fight for 'Azad' Kashmir and has very deep political connections.





Written and directed by Pallavi's husband Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.





Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files' is slated to release in theatres on January 26.