Lily Collins talks about what makes 'Emily In Paris' so popular

New Delhi :

The actress says it is because of the emotions of fun, laughter and humour that helped the show connect with the audiences during the pandemic last year.





Lily joined a select roundtable with journalists, including an IANS representative, to talk about the series.





"I think humour, laughter, smiling and anything that is fun is universal. You don't have to understand the language to know when something feels bright, funny and bold," Lily told IANS.





She added: "I think humour translates to any language and something that offers a sense of escapism especially at a time during the first season that the pandemic came out."





The actress says it is the feeling of being able to experience new things that comes with the series.





"We are still finding ourselves in the middle of the pandemic and some of us are more isolated. We weren't able to go to Paris… We are back in LA In order to feel that you are able to feel like you are able to travel and experience new things and have a sense of fun and familiarity that comes with the series."





She added: "And it is a mixture of when it comes out with what the show represents that offers that and I think people were craving that they didn't know that it can be quite therapeutic because it expresses emotions like laughter, fun and smile - things you need during a dark time."