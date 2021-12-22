Wed, Dec 22, 2021

Shilpa Shetty remembers father on his birth anniversary

Published: Dec 22,202112:05 PM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

On the occasion of her father Surendra Shetty's birth anniversary, actor Shilpa Shetty paid tribute to him with a heartfelt post on social media.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty with their late father
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty with their late father
Mumbai:
"Happy birthday, Daddy! We know that you're right here protecting us like our Guardian Angel... always shielding and bringing us victorious out of tough situations," she wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa added, "Tunki needs you around now, Daddy... and I know you're already there with her. Love you... praying for you always." Alongside the emotional note, she posted a picture of her father standing next to her and her sister Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house.

Shilpa and Shamita's father passed away in October 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations