I-T raids at Master producer Xavier Britto's house

Chennai :

There have been speculations of Britto being involved in the income tax audit in connection with a popular brand of cell phone spare parts manufacturing company (Xiaomi) which has been going on since yesterday.





The Income Tax Department till now has raided as many as 25 locations owned by the Chinese company in Chennai. Raids are simultaneously being conducted in Bengaluru as well.





Britto's shipping company is involved in the import and export logistics of the company's components, based on the information the raid is being carried out at his home in Adyar. He is the list of companies that are being raided currently:





Infinity Esthell Restaurants LLP

Esthell Reclaim Private Limited

Indev in Time Air Cargo Services Private Limited

Kerry Indev Logistics Private Limited

B.S.V.Shipping Agencies Private Limited

Ennore Cargo Container Terminal Private Limited

Indev Shipping Services Private Limited

Esthell Global Insurance Brokers Private Limited

Timelapse Informatics and Solutions Private Limited

Howdy Ventures Private Limited





However, officials from the department are yet to verify the details of this raid. Further details are awaited.