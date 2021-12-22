Ponniyin Selvan audio launch to take place in several cities

Chennai :

There are news doing the rounds that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan part one aka PS-I’s audio launch will take place in cities like London and Dubai around April. The hearsays are that makers are planning to launch the audio across several cities.





A source in the know told DT Next, “The audio launch plans are currently in the premature stage and nothing has been confirmed as of now. The team is planning to go on a promotional spree from the start and audio launch is just one of them.” Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions of which the latter has its headquarters in London.





“Lyca wanted to launch 2.0 audio in London. Due to several reasons that was shifted to Dubai. However, they are keen on having the PS-I audio launch in London and also Los Angeles or New York City,” said the source. That does not rule out the possibilities of having an audio launch in India. The first mega audio launch will happen in Chennai followed by Hyderabad and Mumbai.





Currently, the makers are focused on VFX, re-recording and the Telugu dubbing work. While the dubbing for Tamil version has been completed, the voice match for characters are being tested, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram and Prakash Raj will dub for their portions in Telugu as well,” added the source.





The promotion for the first instalment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise is expected to begin post Pongal. If rumours are anything to go by, the movie might have its premiere in Cannes in May 2022 prior to the release in July. Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles.





Other actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Parthiban and Sarathkumar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera.