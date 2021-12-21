'Bigg Boss 15': Rashami, Karan blame Rakhi for 'unfair' decisions during 'Ticket To Finale'

Mumbai :

The Ticket to Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' house has created a rift between Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. Rashami says Rakhi is not honest in her decisions as a 'sanchalak'.





During the 'Dragon Fire' task, Karan Kundrra, Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai have a chance to become the second finalist. Now, the nominated contestants including Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar and Devoleena have to play the game and the winner has the chance to eliminate one contestant.





Karan plans to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar's help, Rakhi teams up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asks Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task.





As Rakhi is the 'sanchalak', she plans to favour Devoleena and Pratik. This makes Rashami and Karan angry.





Rashami argues with Rakhi and says: "You are not doing right." Karan also has a heated argument with Rakhi. He in fact warns her to be ready to face the consequences. Rakhi also shouts at them.