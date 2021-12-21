Silambarasan should have been at 'Maanaadu' event: Director S.A. Chandrashekar

Chennai :

Director and actor S.A. Chandrashekar, who is also the father of actor Vijay, on Tuesday expressed disappointment at actor Silambarasan not turning up for the success meet of his film 'Maanaadu'.





Speaking at the success meet of the film, which has emerged a superhit, the veteran director and actor said, "I don't understand. This is such a truthful victory. However, I don't understand why the hero of the event is not here."





When the film's director Venkat Prabhu, indicated through actions to the producer that the actor was out shooting, Chandrashekar said, "No matter what. He should have been here because this film is a big turning point for him. He should have come and celebrated this happiness with us here. I am pained by his absence and therefore, I said it.





"The producer has invested such a huge amount trusting him (Silambarasan) and the financiers in turn have trusted the producer. After going through so much difficulty, when a producer has given him such a big victory, the hero must be there to celebrate it. I don't understand," he said.





Silambarasan was conspicous by his absence at the success meet of the film, which took place at the Prasad Lab on Tuesday.