Venkat Prabhu chose to forgo 30 pc of his salary for 'Maanaadu' to help producer

Chennai :

Director Venkat Prabhu chose to forgo 30 per cent of his remuneration for the hit film 'Maanaadu' to help producer Suresh Kamatchi who was facing financial problems, well-known producer and actor Amma Creations Siva disclosed on Tuesday.





Speaking at the success meet of 'Maanaadu', Siva said that Venkat Prabhu had finished the film in a matter of just 68 days as opposed to the original schedule of 80 days.





"Venkat Prabhu is a producer's director. He did not overshoot the budget that was allocated for the film. Also, the director completed the film in just 68 days while the team had originally planned the schedule for 80 days," Siva said.





Siva also went on to point out that when the film was ready and producer Suresh Kamatchi had to incur losses because of the delay caused by Covid, the director offered to forego 30 per cent of his remuneration for sake of the film and the producer.





"Venkat Prabhu is the only director who offered to take a cut in his remuneration," Siva said and pointed out that the only actor to take a cut in remuneration during the Covid crisis was Vijay Antony.





'Maanaadu', which features Silambarasan, S.J. Suryah and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, has completed 25 days in theatres and emerged a superhit. At an event organised to celebrate the success of the film, the producer of the film, Suresh Kamatchi, honoured all those who had contributed to its success, including its distributors and financiers.