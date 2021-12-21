Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in her latest pics

Chennai :

Actress Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot to her long-time boyfriend Gautham Kitchlu in October last year. A few months ago, there were reports that did the rounds that the actress is in her family way and has opted out of Kamal Haasan’s magnum-opus Indian 2. However, netizens on Monday spotted the actress with a baby bump in the latest pictures she had posted on her social media account. The couple hasn’t made the news official yet. Recently, Kajal and Gautham took to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They were seen twinning in black outfits. Sharing the photo, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night ‘are you awake? I need to show you this dog video’ Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug.” (sic)





On the workfront, the actress has Paris Paris that has been long-pending to hit the screens.