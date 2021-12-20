Actor Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra in 2022

Chennai :

Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, whose next film 'FIR' is expected to hit screens in February, on Monday announced that he will be launching his brother Rudra in films next year.





Taking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal said, "2022 will be special not just because of my films but because I will also be launching my dear brother Rudra in cinema. We're now looking for scripts for his feature film acting debut. If you have something good, please reach out to us."

His production house VV Studioz (short for Vishnu Vishal Studioz) also tweeted the news that they were on the look out for good scripts and prescribed some conditions for the scripts they were looking for.

The production house said they were looking for scripts that would suit Rudra and said that those who thought they had a story for him should reach out to them with a synopsis that ran into a minimum of four pages.

The production house also made it clear that only those with bound scripts must apply and that those seeking to direct the actor must have prior experience as either an assistant director, or short filmmaker or an industry professional.