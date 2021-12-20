Kadhal Enge: A music video that takes us back in time

Chennai :

The team of Kadhal Enge is on cloud nine as their music video that was launched last week has been winning critical acclaims and has clocked almost one lakh views across the internet. This is not your run-on-the-mill music video as the concept deals with reincarnation and love across centuries—starting from the 11th century. “We were clear right from the start that we are not set out to make a video with a clichéd concept. My previous film When The Music Changes was a heavy watch. So my parents couldn’t see it. So, my mom asked me to make something she could watch too. We were in the middle of the pandemic and I thought I could make something light. That is when the idea struck me—a concept on missed chances and added some romance to it, which led to Kadhal Enge,” she begins.









(L to R) Darshan, Lakshmi Devy, Vesta and Shrisha Photo: Manivasagan N





The hero of the video Darshan Ganesan, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan is a man of many faces and emotions in the seven-minute video. “Which is why I wanted to do it. I have been listening to quite a lot of scripts lately and when I heard the concept of Kaadhal Enge I was excited about it as there was room to exhibit my talent. Being portrayed across eras is something different for a music video,” he says. We could see Darshan and Shrisha in different makeovers across different eras that includes a Kathakali artist and a makeover from the 1920s in which Darshan resembles his grandfather from Parasakthi. “People who watched the video told me the same that I resemble thatha from Parasakthi. Kadhal Enge though doesn’t have dialogues, has a lot of emotions to convey. Wearing those costumes and sporting those looks made us feel like we belonged to that time, which was easier for us to emote. Lakshmi and Vesta did a lot of research on how to make us look authentic. That worked really well,” adds Darshan.





The six-feet tall Shrisha, the female lead of the video says that she came on board because of Vesta. “I had no expectations when I landed the project. Vesta had asked me to send my dance videos and pictures and I was called in for the audition. I was given the script and I felt like this is something that I would want to try,” she smiles. In the climax, we can see Shrisha lifting Darshan and elope. “I wanted someone like Shrisha who could carry Darshan and make people believe in it. We had a workshop prior to it and ensured that our team is on the same page. Achu Rajamani has composed the music and Varun Menon, who is a friend of mine had played it to me some time ago. I discussed this with Achu and keeping that as the base, we composed the track. When Achu sung it, I didn’t look for another singer, we retained his voice. The video also stars my long-time associate Varun Shivasubramaniam, who plays the cupid,” Lakshmi remarks.





Designing costumes in the middle of a pandemic would have been quite tasking. Vesta says she left no stone unturned for the video. “We had date constraints to deliver the video. Lakshmi trusts her team so well and knows what she wants. Despite the pandemic, I was comfortable as I had 30 days deadline to get the costume and jewellery for the shoot. Lakshmi and I had to do some intense research for this. There were hardly any reference for costumes from 11th century and referred to Helen Gardener’s books,” concludes Vesta.